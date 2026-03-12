Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF $DCRE

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF makes up 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.95% of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF worth $12,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRE. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 9,905.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DCRE opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation. DCRE was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is issued by DoubleLine.

