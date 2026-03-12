Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu $NNY

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu (NYSE:NNY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 804,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,079 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 4.26% of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNY. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 54.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 22.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 45,941 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Valu in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu by 9.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 367,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the period. 22.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Valu stock opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Nuveen New York Municipal Valu has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc (NYSE: NNY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by public issuers in the State of New York, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds issued to finance essential public projects such as schools, transportation infrastructure and utility systems.

As a diversified municipal bond fund, NNY’s portfolio spans a broad range of maturities and credit qualities within the investment-grade universe.

