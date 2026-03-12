Legal & General Group Plc Buys 36,765 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,241,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.00% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $325,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise
In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Argus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.
Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HPE beat Q1 non-GAAP EPS estimates and raised its FY?2026 profit outlook; management flagged strong AI/hardware demand and a higher-than-expected Q2 revenue guide — a primary driver of the stock lift. HPE reports mixed first quarter results but raises 2026 profit outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are upgrading valuations: Bank of America raised its PT from $29 to $32 (buy), Citigroup raised its PT to $27 (buy), and Morgan Stanley bumped its PT to $25 (equal weight) — signaling stronger sell?side conviction in HPE’s AI/networking growth. Analyst price target actions (BofA, Citi, MS)
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Antonio Neri and interviews (Bloomberg/Barron’s coverage) emphasize AI hardware pull?through and networking strength as the demand engine behind the raised sales forecast, supporting revenue durability for investors focused on AI infrastructure exposure. AI Hardware Demand Drives HPE Sales Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest dropped ~12% in late?February (to ~78.9M shares), reducing one source of downward pressure and potentially supporting fewer short?led selloffs on positive news.
- Positive Sentiment: HPE declared a quarterly dividend (record Mar 24, payable Apr 23), which modestly supports income?oriented holders and signals confidence in cash flow stability.
- Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces compare HPE’s Q1 metrics vs. Wall Street and prior year, useful for modeling but not news?moving by itself. Zacks: How Q1 metrics compare to estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Structural shift: networking now represents a much larger share of revenue and an oversized share of profits — positive for margins long term but creates concentration risk tied to AI/data?center cycles. Networking now 30% of HPE revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Security risk: HPE warned of a critical AOS?CX vulnerability that can allow admin password resets — a reputational and potential support/cost issue for customers and investors focused on product risk. HPE warns of critical AOS-CX flaw
- Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical moves pressured equities generally in afternoon sessions (Middle East developments, volatile oil) and briefly pulled HPE shares lower amid market?wide risk?off flows. Stocks fall after geopolitical developments
- Negative Sentiment: Memory supply shortages persist — HPE is using price hikes to manage costs, which supports margins but risks demand elasticity and could pressure volumes if component constraints worsen. Digitimes: memory shortages and pricing strategy
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.
A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.
