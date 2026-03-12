Legal & General Group Plc Buys 36,765 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,241,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,765 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.00% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $325,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 317.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 149,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 40,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 74.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.07.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.510-0.550 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently -300.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 26,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $647,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,101,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,472,126.89. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 36,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $897,280.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 18,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,298.85. This trade represents a 66.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Argus boosted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Key Headlines Impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Here are the key news stories impacting Hewlett Packard Enterprise this week:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE’s product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

Featured Articles

