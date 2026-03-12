Legal & General Group Plc Has $281.84 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,362,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,056 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.24% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $281,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,102,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 744,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,147,000 after buying an additional 116,138 shares during the period. Nutshell Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $154.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $150.17 and a 1-year high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $744.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $208.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

