Fieldview Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lumentum by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 62.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Lumentum Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $672.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.48. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 206.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $783.80.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company’s revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lumentum to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,302 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.13, for a total transaction of $3,664,371.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,812,934.31. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.48, for a total transaction of $2,596,542.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,402.36. This trade represents a 44.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

