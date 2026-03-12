Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,699 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $37,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,258,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 683.0% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 673,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,939,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 52,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 789,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,356,000 after acquiring an additional 111,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of APD opened at $277.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.11 and a 12 month high of $301.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.76 and its 200-day moving average is $266.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of -183.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 2.73%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.81 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $7.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -474.17%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 70,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.21, for a total value of $19,944,436.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 93,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,573,350.79. The trade was a 42.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $255.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company’s product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

