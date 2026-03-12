Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Short Interest Down 86.7% in February

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 645 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the February 12th total of 4,846 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,489 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Stock Down 0.3%

ATVDY opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $7.51.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación is a leading Spanish multimedia group that operates a diversified portfolio of free-to-air television channels. Its flagship networks, Antena 3 and laSexta, deliver a mix of news, entertainment, drama series and sports programming. Complemented by thematic channels such as Neox, Nova, Mega and Atreseries, the group caters to a wide range of audience segments with content spanning fiction, factual entertainment and children’s programming.

In addition to its television operations, Atresmedia manages a network of radio stations including Onda Cero, Europa FM and Melodía FM.

