Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 862 shares, an increase of 131.7% from the February 12th total of 372 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,965 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BFLBY

Bilfinger Stock Performance

About Bilfinger

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.48. Bilfinger has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

(Get Free Report)

Bilfinger SE is a Germany-based industrial services provider offering engineering and maintenance solutions to clients in sectors such as oil and gas, chemicals, power, pharmaceuticals and real estate. The company delivers services ranging from plant maintenance and turnaround management to modular construction and fabrication, helping customers optimize operational efficiency and extend the lifecycle of critical assets.

Originally established in the late 19th century as a civil engineering firm, Bilfinger evolved through a series of acquisitions and reorganizations into a specialized services company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.