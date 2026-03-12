The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.09 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 22.10%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Record financials: Q4 revenue $192.8M (+15%) and FY2026 revenue $729M (+12%) with record adjusted EBITDA ($88.7M Q4; $329.5M FY) and $356M cash with no debt, signaling strong profitability and liquidity.

Shares of DSGX opened at $69.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.47. The Descartes Systems Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Raymond James Financial raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,584,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after buying an additional 349,517 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 396,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,802,000 after buying an additional 271,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 361,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 244,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after acquiring an additional 205,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

