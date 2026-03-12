Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.64 million.

Consumer Portfolio Services Price Performance

CPSS opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $166.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.05. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 6,347.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.