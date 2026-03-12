Natixis Advisors LLC Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in Performance Food Group Company $PFGC

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,765 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 41,194 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $19,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,720 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 194,830 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $20,270,000 after acquiring an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,080,377 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $216,536,000 after acquiring an additional 145,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Chasity D. Grosh sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $169,611.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,601 shares in the company, valued at $607,490.03. This represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Shares of PFGC opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Performance Food Group Company has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $109.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.48 and a 200-day moving average of $96.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 0.52%.The business had revenue of $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFGC. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.44.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is a leading foodservice distribution company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. The company operates through multiple segments, offering a broad range of products including fresh, frozen and dry foods, as well as non-food items such as supplies, paper goods and equipment. Performance Food Group serves a diverse customer base that encompasses independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare facilities, hospitality venues, schools, and other institutional customers.

Through its national broadline division, Performance Food Group provides next-day delivery of products sourced from both company-owned processing facilities and third-party suppliers.

