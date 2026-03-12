Legal & General Group Plc Has $402.89 Million Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,784 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,164 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.44% of Coinbase Global worth $402,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 9.9% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,202 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 112.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,647 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Coinbase launched “Agentic Wallets” for AI agents and highlighted rising volume in machine-driven crypto payments — a potential long-term growth driver for transaction and custody revenue. AI Agents Set to Dominate Crypto Payments: Armstrong and CZ Weigh In
- Positive Sentiment: A large on-chain player (Bitmine) moved ~$19.5M of ETH into Coinbase Prime — signaling continued institutional activity and custody usage on Coinbase’s platform. That can support trading/custody volumes and fees. Bitmine (BMNR) Transfers $19.5M in ETH to Coinbase Prime Following Massive Accumulation Spree
- Neutral Sentiment: Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer published recommendations on stablecoin regulation — constructive for shaping future rules but regulatory outcomes remain uncertain and timing is unclear. Coinbase CPO Lists 5 Critical Errors US Congress Should Avoid In Stablecoin Regulation
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong reiterated bullish long-term views on Bitcoin (and commented on supply dynamics), which supports Coinbase’s core market narrative but doesn’t change near-term revenue/earnings trajectory. Brian Armstrong Says Mining Next 1 Million Bitcoin Will Take Over 100 Years, Coinbase CEO Hails BTC As ‘Decentralized, Inflation-Proof’
- Neutral Sentiment: Several retail/analysis pieces (Zacks, Yahoo) are re-examining whether COIN is a buy given its high multiple and watchlist interest; these discuss stock interest but do not provide new fundamental catalysts. COIN Lags Industry YTD, Trades at Premium: What Should Investors Do?
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest notices in the feed show inconsistent/zero values (NaN/0 shares) — data appears unreliable and doesn’t signal a clear short squeeze or build as reported. (Feed entries dated March 10–11.)
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and articles note COIN is trailing the industry year-to-date and trading at a premium amid falling earnings estimates — this valuation and earnings risk is weighing on investor sentiment. COIN Lags Industry YTD, Trades at Premium: What Should Investors Do?
- Negative Sentiment: High-profile commentators (Jim Cramer) suggested investors might prefer buying bitcoin directly rather than COIN, which can divert capital away from the stock even as crypto adoption rises. Jim Cramer on Coinbase Global: “What I Would Suggest You Do Is Just Buy Bitcoin, It’s Cleaner”
Insider Activity at Coinbase Global
In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.96, for a total value of $9,958,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $344,121.25. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 476,920 shares of company stock valued at $84,194,452 over the last ninety days. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ COIN opened at $198.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 3.70.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
