Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 26,659 Ralliant Corporation $RAL

Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralliant Corporation (NYSE:RAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Ralliant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ralliant by 49.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ralliant by 37.0% during the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 249.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralliant by 1,726.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,211,000 after acquiring an additional 825,960 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Amir A. Kazmi purchased 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.27 per share, with a total value of $99,942.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 39,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,979.73. This represents a 6.85% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kate Mitchell acquired 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,411 shares in the company, valued at $357,299.28. This represents a 38.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,145 shares of company stock valued at $332,233.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ralliant in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ralliant from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Ralliant from a “hold (c)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ralliant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ralliant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Ralliant Price Performance

RAL stock opened at $45.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. Ralliant Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $57.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Ralliant (NYSE:RAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $554.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.04 million. Ralliant’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ralliant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.520 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.420 EPS.

Ralliant Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Ralliant’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Ralliant Profile

Ralliant, Inc (NYSE: RAL) is a medical technology company focused on enabling point-of-care cell therapy solutions in the field of regenerative medicine. The company develops and markets systems that isolate, concentrate and store adipose-derived stromal vascular fraction (SVF) cells directly from a patient’s own fat tissue, facilitating same-day, autologous treatments without the need for extensive laboratory infrastructure.

The company’s core product portfolio includes proprietary device platforms and single-use processing kits engineered to streamline the workflow for clinicians.

