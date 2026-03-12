Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $659,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,990 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company’s portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company’s heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

