17,299 Shares in Oklo Inc. $OKLO Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Oklo by 165.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Oklo by 90.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Oklo stock opened at $62.79 on Thursday. Oklo Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $748,221.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,947,546 shares of company stock valued at $164,368,254. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on Oklo from $58.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.93.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

