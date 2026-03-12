Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,000 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,766,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 699,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,062,000 after purchasing an additional 237,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $30,687,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 344,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,639,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 273,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,304,000 after purchasing an additional 122,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $316,596.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

AEIS stock opened at $314.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.98. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $350.00.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $489.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.