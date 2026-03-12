Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,165 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,165 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,560.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 67.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 54.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VRT opened at $268.04 on Thursday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $102.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.47 and its 200-day moving average is $178.71.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 13.03%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.970-6.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Weiss Ratings raised Vertiv from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.28.

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,585. This represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815 over the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 inclusion creates forced, index?driven demand and has been the primary near?term catalyst lifting VRT; index fund buying and front?running by traders drove the recent big jump. Read More.

S&P 500 inclusion creates forced, index?driven demand and has been the primary near?term catalyst lifting VRT; index fund buying and front?running by traders drove the recent big jump. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI?data center exposure and product innovation are driving conviction: Vertiv launched the OneCore digital?twin platform aimed at accelerating high?density AI data center builds — a strategic revenue lever if adopted by hyperscalers. Read More.

AI?data center exposure and product innovation are driving conviction: Vertiv launched the OneCore digital?twin platform aimed at accelerating high?density AI data center builds — a strategic revenue lever if adopted by hyperscalers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High?profile endorsements and upbeat analyst coverage are boosting demand — Jim Cramer called Vertiv a “Cramer fave,” and consensus analyst ratings skew to Buy/Overweight with multiple price targets above current levels. Read More.

High?profile endorsements and upbeat analyst coverage are boosting demand — Jim Cramer called Vertiv a “Cramer fave,” and consensus analyst ratings skew to Buy/Overweight with multiple price targets above current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Fundamentals supporting the story: recent quarterly EPS beat and raised guidance underpin a growth narrative tied to a multibillion?dollar order backlog for data?center equipment. Read More.

Fundamentals supporting the story: recent quarterly EPS beat and raised guidance underpin a growth narrative tied to a multibillion?dollar order backlog for data?center equipment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market visibility and inclusion on AI?themed lists are attracting longer?term investors and ETFs, which can sustain flows after the index rebalance. Read More.

Market visibility and inclusion on AI?themed lists are attracting longer?term investors and ETFs, which can sustain flows after the index rebalance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a director disposed of a large block (77,294 shares), which can be read negatively even though institutional and index flows likely dominate near?term trading. Read More.

Insider selling: a director disposed of a large block (77,294 shares), which can be read negatively even though institutional and index flows likely dominate near?term trading. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and crowding risk: VRT trades at a high PE and has seen rapid price appreciation — investors should weigh stretched multiples and the potential for short?term profit taking after the index?driven run. Read More.

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

