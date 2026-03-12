BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF Shares Purchased by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,861.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.32. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

