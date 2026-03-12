DCM Advisors LLC Sells 2,223 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 5.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,304,824,000 after acquiring an additional 121,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,138,031,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,110,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,680,393,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,895,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,924,000 after purchasing an additional 291,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,660 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 48,835 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS opened at $823.24 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The stock has a market cap of $244.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $915.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $843.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 13.73%.The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 9,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $927.51, for a total value of $8,893,893.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,533 shares in the company, valued at $17,189,542.83. The trade was a 34.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Autonomous Res lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Argus upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $863.00 to $1,066.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $1,048.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

