Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 7,828 Shares of Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises about 1.8% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Canadian National Railway worth $102,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 124.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 83.3% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian National Railway Company has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 27.28%.Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.915 per share. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 49.36%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN’s core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

