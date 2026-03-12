Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL is Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,357,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,768 shares during the period. Xcel Energy comprises approximately 2.2% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.40% of Xcel Energy worth $190,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $81.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.61. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research set a $94.00 price objective on Xcel Energy in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company’s core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

