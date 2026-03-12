Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,029 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $1,552,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and stronger guidance: Oracle posted Q3 revenue of $17.19B and adjusted EPS $1.79 (beat), raised FY2027 revenue guidance to $90B and gave Q4 EPS guidance of $1.96–2.00 — a clear catalyst for the rally. PR Newswire

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $163.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $469.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 68.09% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.77.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

