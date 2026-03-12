Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,504,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for approximately 5.1% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.36% of Welltower worth $446,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 14.9% during the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $231.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Welltower Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $205.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $196.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.29 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

