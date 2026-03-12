Analysts Set Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD) Target Price at $25.09

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AARD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.0909.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Get Aardvark Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AARD

Aardvark Therapeutics Stock Down 10.2%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aardvark Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AARD opened at $5.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.45. Aardvark Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.74 and a 52-week high of $17.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AARD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics by 129.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 77,327 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aardvark Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aardvark Therapeutics by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter.

Aardvark Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aardvark Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in the discovery and development of small-molecule modulators of the retinoic acid receptor–related orphan receptor gamma (ROR?). ROR? plays a central role in T-helper 17 (Th17) cell differentiation and inflammatory processes. By targeting this transcription factor, Aardvark aims to address a range of autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases.

The company’s lead programs consist of selective ROR? inverse agonists designed to suppress pathogenic Th17-driven responses in conditions such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aardvark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.