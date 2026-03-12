Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GTY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE GTY opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $34.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.72%.The firm had revenue of $60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.94 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.78%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $1,312,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Getty Realty by 6,425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Realty by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 55,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 168,345 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Getty Realty by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 66,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Corp is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service station and convenience retail properties. The company’s portfolio consists primarily of fee-simple and ground-leased sites, which are leased to major national and regional fuel and convenience store operators under long-term, triple-net leases. This structure provides Getty Realty with a stable stream of contractual rental income and limited operational responsibilities.

Founded in 1981, Getty Realty became a publicly listed company in 2005 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTY.

