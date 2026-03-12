Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $24,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $621,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 291,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after buying an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 571,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,918,000 after acquiring an additional 40,153 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $227.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.36.

KEYS stock opened at $284.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.43 and a 12 month high of $317.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Sung Yoon sold 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.66, for a total value of $183,720.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,506.98. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,221. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett?Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

