ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Short Interest Up 127.5% in February

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,149 shares, a growth of 127.5% from the February 12th total of 4,022 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,461 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Online Retail ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,617,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

ONLN opened at $54.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.36. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

About ProShares Online Retail ETF

The ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ProShares Online Retail index. The fund tracks a global, modified market-cap weighted index of stocks issued by companies classified as online retailers. ONLN was launched on Jul 13, 2018 and is managed by ProShares.

