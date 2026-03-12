Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBET) Short Interest Up 132.0% in February

Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:NBET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,842 shares, a growth of 132.0% from the February 12th total of 1,225 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 10,436 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NBET stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $40.05. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBET. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF

The Neuberger Berman Energy Transition & Infrastructure ETF (NBET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund uses a fundamental, bottom-up approach to actively invest in energy transition and infrastructure companies of any size from developed and emerging markets. The fund seeks to provide total return. NBET was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

