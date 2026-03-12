B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 130.9% in February

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 7,332 shares, an increase of 130.9% from the February 12th total of 3,176 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,380 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Price Performance
RILYT stock opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $19.69.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile
B. Riley Financial, Inc 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ: RILYT) are unsecured, senior obligations of B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in August 2028. As senior unsecured debt, these notes rank equally with other unsecured obligations of the company and are structurally subordinated to any secured debt.
B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad suite of services including investment banking, financial advisory, wealth management, merchant banking, and asset management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028
- “This AI Giant is About to Go Bust”
- Is Trump Done? Shocking leak…
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- I tried out Elon Musk’s new AI tech — it floored me
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.