Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Position in Amdocs Limited $DOX

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,646 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Amdocs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Amdocs by 5.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOX shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 12.47%.Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

