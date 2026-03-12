Capital Research Global Investors Sells 1,109,939 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,939 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 2.65% of REV Group worth $73,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in REV Group by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 55,468 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in REV Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,478,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,765,000 after buying an additional 507,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on REVG shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

REV Group Stock Performance

Shares of REVG stock opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.14. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. REV Group had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 3.86%.The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

REV Group Profile

REV Group, Inc (NYSE: REVG) is a diversified manufacturer of specialty vehicles serving public safety, healthcare, transportation and recreation markets. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products, including fire and emergency apparatus, transit and shuttle buses, work trucks, ambulances and recreational vehicles. Through its integrated platform, REV Group combines engineering expertise with customer-focused assembly to deliver purpose-built solutions that meet the exact specifications of fleet operators, municipalities and individual consumers.

The company’s product portfolio is organized into three primary segments.

