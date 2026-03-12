Parallel Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. $MTN

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 68.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after purchasing an additional 34,941 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $234.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.27.

MTN opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.80. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.15 and a twelve month high of $175.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.19). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.86%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

