Lennar Corporation $LEN Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,529 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 29.8% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter valued at $1,280,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Down 2.3%

LEN stock opened at $96.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.19. Lennar Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.27). Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEN. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $106.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.