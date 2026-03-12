Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 26,119 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,119 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $18,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after buying an additional 36,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 63,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $269.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $300.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $343.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $693.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.64 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc is a global provider of life science research and clinical diagnostic products. The company operates through two primary business segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. Within the Life Science segment, Bio-Rad offers instruments, reagents and consumables for protein analysis, cell biology, gene expression and other molecular biology applications. The Clinical Diagnostics segment supplies quality control products, blood-typing reagents and instruments, and molecular diagnostic assays used in blood screening, infectious disease testing and routine clinical laboratories.

Founded in 1952 by David and Alice Schwartz and headquartered in Hercules, California, Bio-Rad has grown its footprint across the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other regions.

