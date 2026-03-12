Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases 20,050 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $16,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,839,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $913,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,751,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,712,000 after acquiring an additional 128,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,909,000 after acquiring an additional 120,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,026,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,677,000 after acquiring an additional 232,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $168.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $228.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $994.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $251.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.57.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

