Natixis Advisors LLC Has $20.87 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,837 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $20,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $564,238,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,536,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469,886 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,473,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,707 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,961,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,468,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,897,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,390,000 after buying an additional 937,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $174,263.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 292,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,503,093.74. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $390,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,923. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $91.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.98 and its 200-day moving average is $81.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Evercore raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Argus upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

