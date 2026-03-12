Natixis Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 560,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,166 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $19,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in Stag Industrial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 target price on Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. iA Financial set a $39.00 price target on Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $38.29 on Thursday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.66 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Stag Industrial’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other news, EVP Matts Pinard sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.18, for a total transaction of $988,981.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,260.18. This trade represents a 96.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 93,732 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total value of $3,671,482.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock worth $5,345,904 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

