Natixis Advisors LLC Has $20.39 Million Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $20,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bruker by 85.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bruker by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Bruker by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRKR shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,395.60. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Trading Up 0.6%

BRKR opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $28.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $977.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.61 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. Bruker’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bruker’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.