Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $21,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 6,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $577,476.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,389.26. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 8,642 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $875,002.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,203.75. This represents a 30.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,834 shares of company stock worth $7,547,034. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

AKAM stock opened at $106.47 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 10.74%.Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-7.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company’s core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

