Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,935 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $19,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 51.5% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ KHC opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 197,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,249.42. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 139,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,578 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

