Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,887 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $22,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 85.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 48.7% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $12.07 on Thursday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global commercial real estate services firm headquartered in Chicago. The company provides a wide range of services to occupiers and investors, specializing in transaction management, property management, facilities management and project management. Its clientele spans corporate occupiers, landlords, investors and government entities seeking solutions to optimize their real estate portfolios and operations.

The firm’s core offerings include leasing advisory for office, industrial, retail and multifamily properties, as well as capital markets advice on acquisitions, dispositions and debt and equity placements.

