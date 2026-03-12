Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kodiak AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KDK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kodiak AI to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kodiak AI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kodiak AI in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,228,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $830,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak AI during the third quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KDK stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -26.41 and a beta of -0.34. Kodiak AI has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Kodiak AI (NASDAQ:KDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.52 million.

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to as our initial business combination. Our only activities since inception have been organizational activities and those necessary to prepare for this offering. We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

