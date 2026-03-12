Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Ford Motor Company $F

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,499,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,372 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,112 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,085 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Searle & CO. increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 40,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -29.13%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,072,132. This represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

