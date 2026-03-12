Natixis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 812,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,323,000 after purchasing an additional 326,129 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,654,000 after buying an additional 284,655 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 880,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,766,000 after buying an additional 162,575 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,650.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 131,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 124,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balance Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $20,957,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $219.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $235.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.61 and a 200 day moving average of $215.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

