Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,732 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,479,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,643,675. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,174,964 shares of company stock valued at $173,923,497. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $147.47 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Dbs Bank upgraded Dell Technologies to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.