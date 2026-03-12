Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,106,686 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,334,482 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106,686 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Amazon.com worth $4,464,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. New Street Research reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average is $226.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

