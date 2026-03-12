Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje Takes $9.61 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,756 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,608,000. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $335.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. President Capital lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.93.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $204,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at $106,487,984.25. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

