Private Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Private Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Private Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after buying an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $212.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $311.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. New Street Research dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $350.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

