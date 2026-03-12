Fifth Lane Capital LP Decreases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fifth Lane Capital LP trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.8% of Fifth Lane Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fifth Lane Capital LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,388,120 shares of company stock valued at $251,344,814 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Nebius to build hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure — a major follow?on to its cloud partnerships that supports longer?term GPU demand. Read More.

NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion strategic investment in Nebius to build hyperscale AI cloud infrastructure — a major follow?on to its cloud partnerships that supports longer?term GPU demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/news flow: NVIDIA released the Nemotron 3 super model (aimed at advanced agentic AI) and is launching agentic/AI infrastructure initiatives ahead of GTC, which can drive new GPU and software adoption. Read More.

Product/news flow: NVIDIA released the Nemotron 3 super model (aimed at advanced agentic AI) and is launching agentic/AI infrastructure initiatives ahead of GTC, which can drive new GPU and software adoption. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships and investments continue: Nvidia made a significant investment and multi?year supply/compute deals with startups (Thinking Machines Lab) that will deploy large volumes of Nvidia systems — a direct demand signal for future GPU shipments. Read More.

Strategic partnerships and investments continue: Nvidia made a significant investment and multi?year supply/compute deals with startups (Thinking Machines Lab) that will deploy large volumes of Nvidia systems — a direct demand signal for future GPU shipments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Supply?chain and customer confirmations: Suppliers and partners (Coherent, Scintil Photonics) are publicly describing multibillion?dollar, multi?year NVIDIA deals and product testing — underlining durable commercial pull for Nvidia chips and optics. Read More.

Supply?chain and customer confirmations: Suppliers and partners (Coherent, Scintil Photonics) are publicly describing multibillion?dollar, multi?year NVIDIA deals and product testing — underlining durable commercial pull for Nvidia chips and optics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is steady: Feb CPI was largely in line with expectations, keeping the macro risk profile stable for growth names like NVIDIA. Read More.

Macro backdrop is steady: Feb CPI was largely in line with expectations, keeping the macro risk profile stable for growth names like NVIDIA. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/street tone remains mostly constructive — multiple outlets reiterate buy/bull narratives ahead of GTC, which may support momentum but also sets high expectations for the event. Read More.

Analyst/street tone remains mostly constructive — multiple outlets reiterate buy/bull narratives ahead of GTC, which may support momentum but also sets high expectations for the event. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Ajay K. Puri disclosed sale of 300,000 shares (~$54.8M at the time), trimming his stake — an event some investors view as a near?term negative signal. Read More.

Insider selling: EVP Ajay K. Puri disclosed sale of 300,000 shares (~$54.8M at the time), trimming his stake — an event some investors view as a near?term negative signal. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk: analysts (Bernstein and others) flag potential export licensing or tighter rules on AI chip exports — any new curbs would be a material headwind for NVDA’s international sales. Read More.

Regulatory risk: analysts (Bernstein and others) flag potential export licensing or tighter rules on AI chip exports — any new curbs would be a material headwind for NVDA’s international sales. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reputational/short?term headlines: high?profile critics and social commentary (e.g., Michael Burry’s comments) add noise and can amplify short?term volatility even if they lack immediate operational impact. Read More.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.33. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Articles

