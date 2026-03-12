Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,480 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,395,000.
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $41.10.
Key Stories Impacting Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF
- Positive Sentiment: BlackRock says both gold and silver could see further gains, a large house view that supports junior silver miners and therefore SILJ’s outlook. BlackRock sees further gains for both gold and silver
- Positive Sentiment: Middle East geopolitical risk has recently lifted safe?haven demand for gold and silver, which tends to boost junior silver?miner equities and SILJ’s NAV. Gold & Silver Price Forecast: Middle East Risk Lifts Metals
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call?option activity: investors bought ~106,600 call options on SILJ (?50% above typical call volume), indicating bullish positioning or hedged speculative interest that can support upside in the ETF. (No external link provided in the feed.)
- Neutral Sentiment: Amplify launched a new municipal CEF ETF (YYYM). This expands Amplify’s product lineup but is not directly tied to SILJ’s underlying silver?miner exposure; it’s a firm?level development with limited immediate impact on SILJ. Amplify Targets Tax-Efficient Income With New Municipal CEF Launch
- Neutral Sentiment: U.S. CPI and other macro prints are on the calendar and are being flagged as key near?term catalysts; headline inflation prints can drive volatility in the dollar and precious metals, creating short?term moves for SILJ. Price pressure on gold, silver; U.S. CPI on deck
- Negative Sentiment: Recent profit?taking and a firmer U.S. dollar pushed gold and silver lower in some sessions, weighing on silver?miner equities and putting downward pressure on SILJ’s price. Gold, silver down on profit taking, firmer USDX
- Negative Sentiment: Commodity market dynamics (e.g., rising oil briefly pushing gold back) and short?term technical pullbacks in metals can reverse gains in silver miners and pressure SILJ until clear macro direction returns. Gold pulls back as oil prices rise
Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
