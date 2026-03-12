Capital Fund Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF $SILJ

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,480 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.73% of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 456,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 396,631 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 200,940 shares during the period. Finally, Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,395,000.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

